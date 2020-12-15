LNG Bunker Demand Picks Up in Sweden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunker demand appears to be healthy at Gothenburg. File Image / Pixabay

LNG bunker demand appears to be picking up in Sweden, with gas supplier Gasum reporting a busy schedule for its bunker barge.

Gasum's barge the Coralius carried out a record four LNG bunker deliveries in a single 12-hour period at the end of November, the company said in a statement on its website Monday.

The deliveries were to four oil or chemical tankers at Gothenburg on November 30.

"So far Coralius has done several hundred ship-to-ship LNG bunkerings," Jacob Granqvist, sales director maritime at Gasum, said in the statement.

"She has a very experienced crew, and this day in Gothenburg has really proven her capability.

"The availability of LNG is not even a question when we see this kind of efficiency and achievement."