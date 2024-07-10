18 Seafarers Evacuated From Stricken General Cargo Vessel Off South Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

18 Filipino seafarers from the MV Ultra Galaxy were recovered from a life raft in the Atlantic on Monday after abandoning the ship about 60 nautical miles west of Doring Bay. Image Credit: SAMSA

The crew of a general cargo vessel off South Africa have been recovered after abandoning the excessively listing vessel.

18 Filipino seafarers from the MV Ultra Galaxy were recovered from a life raft in the Atlantic on Monday after abandoning the ship about 60 nautical miles west of Doring Bay, the South African Maritime Safety Authority said in a statement on its website.

"With the crew successfully rescued and its safety assured, attention is now being devoted fully to efforts to salvage the vessel," the authority said.

"On Monday afternoon that a set of Emergency Towing Vessels was being organised to render assistance to the listing vessel."