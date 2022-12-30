SAL Heavy Lift Completes Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping firm has now successfully completed its trial of the fuel. Image Credit: GoodFuels

Germany's SAL Heavy Lift has completed a trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its ships.

The firm bunkered onto its heavy lift vessel the MV Calypso 145 mt of a 100% bio-based marine fuel from GoodFuels at Rotterdam in late October, the biofuel supplier said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. The shipping firm has now successfully completed its trial of the fuel.

"To make this trial a success, SAL has worked closely with its alliance partner Jumbo Maritime," GoodFuels said in the post.

"GoodFuels already has years of experience working with Jumbo, as we started building their sustainable biofuels track record in 2019.

"It's great to see biofuels gaining traction in multipurpose shipping, and we applaud SAL for crafting a solid sustainability strategy and putting it into action."

In addition to the company's work with biofuels, earlier this month it was announced that SAL Heavy Lift has ordered four new vessels capable of running on methanol.