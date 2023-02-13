BUNKER JOBS: Claver GmbH Seeks Bunker Broker in Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Claver's Leer headquarters. Image Credit: Claver GmbH

German marine fuels firm Claver GmbH is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Leer.

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in shipping and experience in operations and preferably an understanding of marine fuels trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

"We offer the opportunity to help shape and further develop a young company, a relaxed working atmosphere in a young team and flexible working hours and home working," the company said in the advertisement.

Leer-based Claver was founded in 2021 as a bunker trading company and maritime services provider.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.