New Grieg Star Unit to Pursue Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greigedge: sustainability. File Image / Pixabay.

A Norwegian shipping company has set up a separate company to drive its decarbonisation plans.

Grieg Edge, a subsidiary of bulker owner Greig Star, is to identify and develop new business opportunities within shipping and related maritime segments, including new fuels.

The unit was formed earlier this year to focus is on finding solutions for existing and emerging hurdles for maritime businesses with sustainability as a goal.

Grieg Edge aims to be part of "the development of new sustainable businesses and technologies", according to Nicolai Grieg who heads up the company and was formerly in charge of finance at the parent firm.

"We focus on short-sea shipping, offshore wind, energy and infrastructure, and cleaning up the seas." he added.

Under energy and infrastsructure sit new fuels which "will demand new ways of producing, storing and distributing," the company said.

Together with other companies, Grieg Star was involved in the marine zero-emissions initiative, ZEEDS.

Grieig Edge is a continuation of this work, the company said.