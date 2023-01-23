UAE Bunker Supplier IME Doubles Barge Fleet

Ali Fathi is the firm's founder. Image Credit: IME

UAE-based bunker supplier and trading firm International Marine & Energy (IME) has doubled the size of its barge fleet.

The firm has added three more barges to its UAE operation, which focuses on sales at Sharjah and Khor Fakkan, taking the total vessel count to six, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The company first received its license to supply bunkers in the UAE in 2020.

"Our strategic expansion, including the addition of three new barges, builds on our market credibility as a trusted and fully licensed supplier of petroleum products," Ali Fathi, founder of IME, said in the statement.

"Securing the license was a testament to our commitment to providing quality fuel services and our focus on ensuring the highest maritime safety standards.

"As a homegrown UAE company, we will continue to contribute towards the nation's reputation as a trusted global bunkering hub, given that nearly 90 percent of goods traded globally are carried across our oceans."

The UAE port of Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering hub after Singapore and Rotterdam, with 8 million mt of sales last year.