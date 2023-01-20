Strong December Pares Loss in Fujairah 2022 Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah's bunker sales lost 0.5% overall last year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: FOIZ / Platts

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's third-largest marine fuels location after Singapore and Rotterdam, advanced to a four-month high in December, paring an overall loss in 2022.

Total sales excluding lubricants slipped by 0.5% on the year but gained 9.1% on the month to 694,390 m3 in December, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights.

That left Fujairah's 2022 total at 8 million mt, down by 1.5% from 2021's level. Singapore's 2022 sales were down by 4.2% on the year, while Panama's increased by 4.3% year-on-year.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah gained 5.9% on the year to 1,494 m3 in December, 380 CST VLSFO sank by 10.8% to 500,082 m3, HSFO surged by 47.2% to 159,566 m3, MGO dropped by 68.7% to 899 m3 and LSMGO advanced by 32.3% to 32,349 m3.

HSFO took a 23% share of the total market last month, up from 15.5% a year earlier.