BUNKER JOBS: Pacific Basin Shipping Seeks Bunker Manager in UK

Dry bulk firm Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker manager for the Atlantic region in London.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker fuel trading or dry bulk operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Guide chartering managers on bunker options for optimal decision-making.

Plan and execute the supply of bunkers in economical ports, considering alternative bunker ports.

Order bunker stems, confirmations, and manage entries into our operating system.

Coordinate with suppliers, operations, and vessels for seamless bunker deliveries.

Handle quality assurance, fuel analysis, and dispute resolution.

Provide market insights and recommend bunker hedge strategies.

Participate in the bunker swap market, negotiate trades, and maintain records.

Update and report bunker hedge portfolio valuations regularly.

Arrange settlements and verify invoices for bunker hedge transactions.

Monitor emergencies during non-business hours and arrange bunkers as needed.

Address operational problems via phone calls, ensuring 24/7 support.

Assist in the implementation of the new EU ETS regulation starting from January 1, 2024.

Guide chartering on EUA expenses, procure EUAs, and manage system entries.

Allocate EUAs to cargoes, verify voyage MRV reports, and transfer EUAs to ship owners.

Monitor receivable EUAs, allocate them to correct voyages, and maintain a surplus to avoid fines.

