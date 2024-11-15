BUNKER JOBS: Asmira Group Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in Istanbul

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in derivatives trading and fluent English. Image Credit: Asmira Group

Turkish energy and shipping firm Asmira Group is seeking to hire a bunker trading team manager in Istanbul.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in derivatives trading and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Understanding commodity markets and trading principles.

Execute derivatives trade for risk management, pricing and hedging activities.

Provide other traders with technical and fundamental market information and recommend methods of hedging and leveraging its position

Good skills of market analysis and reporting

Risk assesment both in client management and price risks

Tracking regularly Platts and ICIS

Monitoring market in bunker and oil trading activities and seizing opporttunities

Participating in related fairs and developing new networks and business opportunities

Willing to expand the business in different territories of the world and initating openning of the new offices around the world.

Oil derivatives and petroleum products knowledge and sales experience

Managing the trading team with KPI's and building team spirit

Managing existing suppliers and develop new suppliers and business network for sustainable partnership and collaboration

For more information, click here.