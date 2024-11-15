BUNKER JOBS: Asmira Group Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in Istanbul

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday November 15, 2024

Turkish energy and shipping firm Asmira Group is seeking to hire a bunker trading team manager in Istanbul.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in derivatives trading and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Understanding commodity markets and trading principles.
  • Execute derivatives trade for risk management, pricing and hedging activities.
  • Provide other traders with technical and fundamental market information and recommend methods of hedging and leveraging its position
  • Good skills of market analysis and reporting
  • Risk assesment both in client management and price risks
  • Tracking regularly Platts and ICIS
  • Monitoring market in bunker and oil trading activities and seizing opporttunities
  • Participating in related fairs and developing new networks and business opportunities
  • Willing to expand the business in different territories of the world and initating openning of the new offices around the world.
  • Oil derivatives and petroleum products knowledge and sales experience
  • Managing the trading team with KPI's and building team spirit
  • Managing existing suppliers and develop new suppliers and business network for sustainable partnership and collaboration

