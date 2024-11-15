EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Asmira Group Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in Istanbul
Friday November 15, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in derivatives trading and fluent English. Image Credit: Asmira Group
Turkish energy and shipping firm Asmira Group is seeking to hire a bunker trading team manager in Istanbul.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in derivatives trading and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Understanding commodity markets and trading principles.
- Execute derivatives trade for risk management, pricing and hedging activities.
- Provide other traders with technical and fundamental market information and recommend methods of hedging and leveraging its position
- Good skills of market analysis and reporting
- Risk assesment both in client management and price risks
- Tracking regularly Platts and ICIS
- Monitoring market in bunker and oil trading activities and seizing opporttunities
- Participating in related fairs and developing new networks and business opportunities
- Willing to expand the business in different territories of the world and initating openning of the new offices around the world.
- Oil derivatives and petroleum products knowledge and sales experience
- Managing the trading team with KPI's and building team spirit
- Managing existing suppliers and develop new suppliers and business network for sustainable partnership and collaboration
For more information, click here.