Work Begins on Zeebrugge Shore Power Set for Operations in 2027

by Ship & Bunker News Team

From left to right: Mark Dirckx, Dirk De fauw and Rob Smeets. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Construction of a shore power installation has started at the cruise terminal Zweedse Kaai in Zeebrugge, moving it closer to 2027 deployment.

The facility will be able to provide electricity simultaneously to cruise ships, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Shore power, or cold ironing, enables vessels to connect to onshore electricity while docked, reducing reliance on onboard auxiliary engines.

Reducing reliance on onboard auxiliary engines shifts emissions responsibility to the land-based grid, which can lower overall emissions if electricity comes from renewable energy sources.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges says Zweedse Kaai accounts for 5% of the CO2 emissions from all ships at the quay in Antwerp and Zeebrugge.

"Shore power does away with those emissions locally and also reduces odour nuisance and visual disturbance caused by the generation of smoke," it said.

Under the FuelEU regulations, passenger and container vessels must use shore power at EU ports covered by the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation from 2030.