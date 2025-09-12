Kiel Completes Shore Power Expansion with Capacity for Seven Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Three cruise ships and four ferries can now access green electricity at the port. Image Credit: Port of Kiel

The Port of Kiel has completed its shore power expansion, giving the German hub the capacity to supply green electricity to up to seven seagoing vessels - including three cruise ships and four ferries.

A second facility at the Ostseekai terminal was commissioned last week, allowing two cruise ships there to plug in simultaneously, alongside an existing unit at the Ostuferhafen terminal, Port of Kiel said in a statement on Tuesday.

Together, the installations make Kiel's shore power network among the most extensive worldwide.

"Seven seagoing vessels can now be supplied with green shore power at the same time in the port of Kiel – including three cruise ships," Dr Dirk Claus, Managing Director at Seehafen Kiel GmbH & Co. KG.

The port has invested €50 million in shore power over recent years, cutting ship emissions by 60% in 2024.

By 2026, Kiel aims to supply 80% of vessels with shore power.