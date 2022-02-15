Neptune Energy Plans Offshore Hydrogen Production in North Sea

The hydrogen production will be powered by offshore wind, with the product then transported to land via existing pipelines. Image Credit: Neptune Energy

Oil producer Neptune Energy has signed a deal to develop offshore green hydrogen production in the North Sea.

The company has signed a joint development agreement with green energy firm RWE to set up the H2opZee project, seeking to build 300-500 MW of electrolyser capacity in the North Sea, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The hydrogen production will be powered by offshore wind, with the product then transported to land via existing pipelines.

The companies plan to launch a feasibility study in the second quarter of this year.

"We see an important role for green hydrogen in future energy supply, and it can be produced here in the North Sea," Lex de Groot, managing director for Neptune Energy in the Netherlands, said in the statement.

"The energy transition can be faster, cheaper and cleaner if we integrate existing gas infrastructure into new systems.

"This infrastructure is technically suitable, no new pipeline at sea is needed and no new landfall is required through the coastal area."