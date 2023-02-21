Cepsa Strikes Green Ammonia Supply Deal in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: megatons. File Image / Pixabay.

Spain's Cepsa has signed a deal with three Dutch companies to supply green ammonia to a terminal in the port of Rotterdam.

Green ammonia, which is produced using hydrogen made from renewable energy, can play a role in transporting green hydrogen as a solution to decarbonising industry including shipping.

The technology has yet to be tested at scale but the deal could change that as Rotterdam is targeting 4.6 megatons of hydrogen by 2030, according to Reuters.

Cepsa's agreement is with private firms HES International, Gasunie Waterstof Holding and Vopak LNG. The Dutch firms are developing the ACE terminal in Rotterdam, which will be Europe's largest for green ammonia, according to the report.