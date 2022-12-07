GAC Bunker Fuels Hires Credit Manager in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in the UK. File image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm GAC Bunker Fuels has hired a new credit manager in the UK.

Oliver Foster has joined the company as credit manager in the UK as of this month, a GAC representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

Foster was previously a case manager for maritime intelligence, investigations and crisis management firm Gray Page, and had worked in various roles for the company from 2009 to this month.

GAC has been involved in marine fuels trading for more than 30 years, working with parent company GAC Group's offices in more than 50 countries around the world, according to its website. The firm has bunker teams in Dubai, Grangemouth, London, Connecticut, Cairo, Colombo and Singapore.