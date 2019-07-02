Russia Far East Bunker Sales Revival Gathers Pace

Vladivostok. File Image / Pixabay

The recent revival of Russian Far East bunker sales is gathering pace, according to the latest data from from the Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic.

Sales for the first six months of 2019 were 702,000 tonnes, of which some 86% (607,600 tonnes) was HFO, according to official figures reported via Russian market specialists IAA PortNews.

The total represents a 30% uptick on overall sales of 537,800 tonnes during the same period last year.

In contrast, sales for the January-April 2019 period were up around 24% year-on-year.

The growth has come from an increase in stem size, rather than more calls for bunkers, with 1,769 bunkering operations reported for H1 2019 vs 1,756 in the period last year.

The port is in its second year of resurgent growth after volumes collapsed in 2016.