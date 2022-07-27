EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Liberty Marine Fuels Seeks Broker in Denmark
Wednesday July 27, 2022
The role is based in the company's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Liberty Marine Fuels
Bunker brokerage Liberty Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a broker for its office in Aalborg, Denmark.
The firm is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and sales experience with documented results, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of clients
- Cold canvassing
- Ensure optimal client satisfaction and trust by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice/bunker solutions
Liberty Marine Fuels was established in 2015, and has a team with a combined experience of more than 70 years in the bunker industry, according to its website.
