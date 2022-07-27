BUNKER JOBS: Liberty Marine Fuels Seeks Broker in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday July 27, 2022

Bunker brokerage Liberty Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a broker for its office in Aalborg, Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and sales experience with documented results, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of clients
  • Cold canvassing
  • Ensure optimal client satisfaction and trust by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice/bunker solutions

Liberty Marine Fuels was established in 2015, and has a team with a combined experience of more than 70 years in the bunker industry, according to its website.

