BUNKER JOBS: Liberty Marine Fuels Seeks Broker in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Aalborg office. Image Credit: Liberty Marine Fuels

Bunker brokerage Liberty Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a broker for its office in Aalborg, Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and sales experience with documented results, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of clients

Cold canvassing

Ensure optimal client satisfaction and trust by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice/bunker solutions

Liberty Marine Fuels was established in 2015, and has a team with a combined experience of more than 70 years in the bunker industry, according to its website.

For more information, click here.