FECO to Launch Bunker Supply Operation at Oman's Salalah Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman is set to play a growing role in the global bunker markets. File Image / Pixabay

The Fujairah Engineering Company (FECO) is set to launch a new bunker supply operation at the port of Salalah in Oman.

The firm has signed a deal with the Salalah Port Services Company to supply bunkers at the Omani port, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. FECO operates a 110,000 m3 bunker storage facility in Oman.

The company will will supply LSMGO initially and VLSFO within a month, using the 3,420 DWT delivery vessel Sea Dweller. The firm will also offer gasoil deliveries by truck at some of Salalah's berths.

Marketing for the bunker operation will be carried out exclusively by Oil Marketing & Trading International, with Dimitri Martinuzzi handling customer enquiries.

Contact details for the new operation are as follows:

bunkers@oil-marketing.com

oman@oil-marketing.com

Tel: +971 4 4350500

Mob: +971 50 433 0507