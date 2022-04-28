BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Trader in Monaco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Dan-Bunkering's office in Monaco. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader and sourcer in Monaco.

The firm is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of experience in the shipping or bunker industries, as well as fluent written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"As a Bunker Trader & Sourcer in Dan-Bunkering your focus will be on the Mediterranean region where you will build on existing relationships and create new ones," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will work closely with suppliers to create mutual value and you will identify and implement relevant sourcing initiatives to increase our competitiveness.

"You will work closely with your colleagues and select customers to drive demand in support of the implemented sourcing strategy.

"Finally, you will collaborate with our Risk Management team offering future pricing solutions."

