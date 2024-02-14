Fujairah: Storms Hamper Bunker Ops

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah: stormy weather. File Image / Pixabay.

Bad weather in the United Arab Emirates has affected bunkering at Fujairah with storms expected to last until February 15.

Media reports indicate a delay of up to two days to operations at the key bunkering report.

Fujairah received 47mm of rainfall between February 10 and 12, weather maps show. KhorFakkan port saw around half that amount of rainfall over the same period.

Heavy rainfall including the appearance of hail while unusual for a normally arid area is possible, weather experts say.

Meanwhile, and in spite of the bad weather, fuel oil stocks at Fujairah dipped by 2% over last week, according to Quantum Commodity Intelligence.

Fujairah is a top three bunkering port globally.