Bakker Sliedrecht Electrifies Crane Vessels at Port of Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two crane vessels are the largest of their type in the world. Image Credit: Bakker Sliedrecht

Engineering company Bakker Sliedriecht is set to electrify two crane vessels at the Port of Rotterdam, the company said Thursday.

The project will allow the crane vessels Thialf and Sleipnir, the largest vessels of their type in the world, to run off green shore power, the company said in a statement on its website.

Power for the vessels will come from wind turbines at the quay of the Calandkanaal at the Dutch port.

The work is expected to be carried out next year, the company said.

"During the winter period, the crane vessels are regularly moored in the Calandkanaal in Rotterdam, for maintenance or in preparation of projects at sea," the company said.

"Then all on board facilities are powered by diesel generators.

"By connecting the ships to sustainable shore power from the new e-house, they can be turned off. That saves the amount of emissions as from 5000 diesel cars."