UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened 15 nautical miles south-west of Aden at about 7:15 AM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened 15 nautical miles south-west of Aden at about 7:15 AM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master reports a loud bang heard and a splash and smoke seen coming from the sea," the agency said.

"The master reports vessel and all crew are safe.

"Military authorities are supporting."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past five months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.