Dutch Company Converts General Cargo Vessel to Wind-Assisted Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system was installed at the NG Shipyard in the Netherlands. File Image / Pixabay

Netherlands-based shipping company Tharsis Sea-River Shipping has completed the installation of a wind power system on board one of its general cargo vessels.

The company has received two of engineering firm eConowind's TwinFoil wind systems on board its general cargo vessel the MV Tharsis, and the ship is now back in service, the Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion project said in a LinkedIn post on Friday. The ship also has a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system.

Shipping companies are increasingly taking on wind power to supplement their conventional propulsions systems as the industry faces tougher emissions regulations. The systems can deliver significant savings in bunker fuel consumption and, by extension, cut greenhouse gas emissions.