Port of Thessaloniki Sees Box Throughput Increase in 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container throughput up. File Image / Pixabay

The northern Greek port of Thessaloniki saw an uptick in annual container throughput for 2021.

Its container terminal reported an increase of 10,000 teu (twent-foot equivalent) to 471,000 teu last year.

Ship calls were up by 7% for box and conventional cargo as well as passenger vessels last year, according to port news provider port technology.

The port has more than doubled capital expenditure on facilities and infrastructure over the period.

Port authority chairman Thanos Liagkos said that the port would implement its investment plan "while developing all business sectors of the port".

Liagkos added that the port had signed a cooperation agreement with the Suez Canal Econonic Zone as a foundation for increased maritime traffic between Greece and Egypt.