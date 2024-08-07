Titan Completes First LNG Bunkering at Dordrecht

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company recently bunkered Rederi AB Älvtank's ship the Ramelia with LNG at Dordrecht. File Image / Pixabay

LNG bunker supplier Titan has carried out its first supply operation at the Port of Dordrecht.

The company recently bunkered Rederi AB Älvtank's ship the Ramelia with LNG at Dordrecht, it said in a LinkedIn post.

The company used its delivery vessel the FlexFueler 001 for the operation, at Wilheminahaven Harbour.

The Ramelia is operated by Furetank.

"At Titan, we offer flexible clean fuel bunkering solutions via our fleet of six owned and chartered vessels: Titan Vision, Titan Unikum, Alice Cosulich, FlexFueler001, FlexFueler002 and Optimus," Titan said in the post.

"Thank you to the Furetank team and everyone involved for ensuring a smooth operation and for their commitment to advancing sustainable shipping practices."