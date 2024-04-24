BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Group Compliance Officer in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 24, 2024

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a group compliance officer in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of legal, regulatory and risk management concepts, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Developing metrics to monitor and measure effectiveness of compliance framework and gather data for regular reporting
  • Maintaining documentation of compliance activities, such as training and framework development
  • Conducting trainings independently for employees at different levels, developing training materials and monitoring training progress.
  • Providing Group-wide support for other regional and global compliance initiatives and controls
  • Identifying ethics and compliance matters that require follow-up or investigation, and as appropriate, provide assistance.

