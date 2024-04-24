EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Group Compliance Officer in Aalborg
Wednesday April 24, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of legal, regulatory and risk management concepts. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a group compliance officer in Aalborg.
The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of legal, regulatory and risk management concepts, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Developing metrics to monitor and measure effectiveness of compliance framework and gather data for regular reporting
- Maintaining documentation of compliance activities, such as training and framework development
- Conducting trainings independently for employees at different levels, developing training materials and monitoring training progress.
- Providing Group-wide support for other regional and global compliance initiatives and controls
- Identifying ethics and compliance matters that require follow-up or investigation, and as appropriate, provide assistance.
