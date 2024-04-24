BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Group Compliance Officer in Aalborg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of legal, regulatory and risk management concepts. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a group compliance officer in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of legal, regulatory and risk management concepts, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Developing metrics to monitor and measure effectiveness of compliance framework and gather data for regular reporting

Maintaining documentation of compliance activities, such as training and framework development

Conducting trainings independently for employees at different levels, developing training materials and monitoring training progress.

Providing Group-wide support for other regional and global compliance initiatives and controls

Identifying ethics and compliance matters that require follow-up or investigation, and as appropriate, provide assistance.

For more information, click here.