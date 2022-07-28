Flooding Halts Fujairah Bunker Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

Strong winds and flooding have halted bunker operations at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah.

Operations at Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering port, have been suspended since Wednesday, a local market source told Ship & Bunker. The UAE military has been involved in rescue operations in Fujairah after heavy rains hit the emirate on Wednesday.

"It's very bad weather, I've never seen it like this before," the source said.

"It seems like there will be no operations until tomorrow -- and if we start then, there will be a lot of backlog to clear.

"People have been affected badly."

Fujairah typically sees 610,000-780,000 m3/month of bunker sales.