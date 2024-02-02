Russian Bunker Supplier's Production Facility Hit by Ukrainian Drone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nevsky Mazut was set up in 2001 with a focus on the production and export of marine fuels. Image Credit: Nevsky Mazut

A production facility owned by Russian bunker supplier Nevsky Mazut was hit by a Ukrainian drone on Wednesday.

The drone crashed into the Nevsky Mazut plant in St Petersburg at about 5 AM local time on Wednesday, newspaper the Moscow Times reported.

The Kyiv Post reported the attack was arranged by Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate.

Fires were reported after the explosion, but it remains unclear whether lasting damage was done.

Nevsky Mazut was set up in 2001 with a focus on the production and export of marine fuels, and expanded into bunkering at St Petersburg the following year. The firm operates four bunker delivery vessels in the region, according to the company's website.