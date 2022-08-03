Uniper, GPS Chemoil Declare Fujairah Force Majeure After Flooding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering location after Singapore and Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Two major suppliers have declared bunker supply force majeure at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah after the recent flooding.

Uniper and GPS Chemoil have declared force majeure on bunker supply from their facilities in Fujairah, price reporting agency Argus Media reported. A local bunker source told Ship & Bunker some barge loadings were still possible from Vitol's refinery.

Bunker barge loadings at the Middle East hub have mostly been halted after heavy rainfall and flooding last week left terminals there under water. The loadings are unlikely to resume until the end of next week.

