Russian Oil Product Exports Show January Double-Digit Fall

by Ship & Bunker News Team

St Petersburg: exports up over period. File Image / Pixabay.

Cargo moving out of Russian ports fell by 6.5% in January with oil products down by 18% compared to the same month a year ago. The volume of oil products exported over the period was 10.6 million metric tonnes (mt).

Liquid bulk exports, which includes crude oil and liquified natural gas as well as oil products, was down by 17% in the Baltic basin seaports, according to Russian seaport data cited by maritime news provider Portnews.

However, within the overall monthly picture of weaker exports, St Petersburg saw a big jump in cargo throughput (including oil products) over the period of a 44% rise to 4.4 million mt.