Feasibility Study Completed for LNG Bunkering at Naples

A feasibility study for the development of LNG bunkering at Naples has been carried out. Image Credit: AdSP

Autorità di Sistema Portuale Mar Tirreno Centrale (AdSP) says that, along with the University of Campania, it has carried out a feasibility study for the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering at the port of Naples.

With the study now complete, the authority says on January 26 it will publish a request for expression of interest to assess potential operators looking to support and invest in such a development.

Ultimately, AdSP aims to issue a license for the subsequent construction of the facility.

Interested parties can contact the Authority by email at presidente@porto.napoli.it for further information.

After a relatively underwhelming few years in the development of LNG as a marine fuel, 2017 saw a number of important developments that lead Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) General Manager Mark Bell to predict that 2018 will be a "tipping year" for gas-fuelled shipping.