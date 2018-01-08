Feasibility Study Completed for LNG Bunkering at Naples

Monday January 8, 2018

Autorità di Sistema Portuale Mar Tirreno Centrale (AdSP) says that, along with the University of Campania, it has carried out a feasibility study for the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering at the port of Naples.

With the study now complete, the authority says on January 26 it will publish a request for expression of interest to assess potential operators looking to support and invest in such a development.

Ultimately, AdSP aims to issue a license for the subsequent construction of the facility.

Interested parties can contact the Authority by email at presidente@porto.napoli.it for further information.

After a relatively underwhelming few years in the development of LNG as a marine fuel, 2017 saw a number of important developments that lead Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) General Manager Mark Bell to predict that 2018 will be a "tipping year" for gas-fuelled shipping.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com