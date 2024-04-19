Scrubber Manufacturer Speaks Out Against Danish Ban

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Denmark's Environment Ministry announced earlier this moth that the discharge of washwater from open-loop scrubbers will be banned in the country's waters from July 2025. File Image / Pixabay

A scrubber manufacturer has criticised the recently announced Danish ban on the emissions-cleaning technology, suggesting it may create further problems down the line.

Denmark's Environment Ministry announced earlier this moth that the discharge of washwater from open-loop scrubbers will be banned in the country's waters from July 2025.

Anders Skibdal, director of Pureteq, described the decision as 'misunderstood green policy', news provider Maritime Danmark reported.

"Politicians should not ban technologies and not at all on an incomplete basis," Skibdal was cited as saying.

"They must make demands on emissions that provide jobs for Danish companies.

"If exhaust gas cleaning with scrubbers is deselected in favor of low-carbon fuels, which a shipping company can choose as an alternative, this causes an air pollution problem with other particles, and at the same time scrubbers are needed to be able to capture CO2 from ships."