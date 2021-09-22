ElbOil Adds Trader in Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ElbOil. Image Credit: ElbOil

ElbOil has added a new trader at its offices in Hamburg, Germany.

Simon Kelly joined the operation as Senior Bunker Trader this month, according to an update on his LinkedIn profile.

The former OW Bunker and Interg8 man most recently spent two years as Bunker Manager at Oldendorff.

The addition comes as ElbOil last week said it was also looking to hire a Senior Bunker Trader at its offices in the UK.

Earlier this year the company added Sukh Sanghera as a new bunker trader at its London offices.

ElbOil has offices in Hamburg, Jesterburg, Zug, London and Singapore.