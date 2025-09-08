Sulnox Partners with C-Quip to Expand Bunker-Saving Additive into UK Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

C-Quip will distribute the bunker fuel saving additive product of Sulnox. File Image: Pixabay

London-based Sulnox is expanding into the UK leisure marine market through a new partnership with marine equipment distributor C-Quip.

Under the agreement, C-Quip will market and distribute Sulnox Eco across its leisure marine network, giving vessel owners access to the technology designed to deliver bunker fuel savings with zero capex, Sulnox said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Sulnox says the UK leisure marine sector generated £4.41 billion in revenue in 2022-23 and includes over 57,000 registered vessels, presenting a significant growth opportunity.

"Our partnership with Sulnox is a major step forward in providing our customers with practical, proven solutions to reduce costs and environmental impact,” Ian Cooke, CEO of C-Quip, said.

“Together, we can help the industry transition towards cleaner, more efficient fuel usage,” Ben Richardson, CEO of Sulnox Group, said.

The company says its Sulnox Eco saves 5% in bunker fuel consumption on average.