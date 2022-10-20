BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Strategy Associates in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volume. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a strategy associate and a senior strategy associate in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant educational background and experience from a similar position, it said in two separate job advertisements on its website this week. The roles could both be based either in Middelfart or Copenhagen.

The advertisement for the strategy associate role lists the following responsibilities:

Different types of analysis, e.g., competitive, market or internal performance

Presentations, e.g., strategic recommendations, action plans, status meetings

Reporting, e.g., executive management report, KPI tracking

Project management support, e.g., supporting work stream leads w. strategy implementation

Corporate development, e.g., commercial due diligence or financial analysis of M&A targets

For more information, click here for the strategy associate role and here for the senior role.