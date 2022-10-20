EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Strategy Associates in Denmark
Thursday October 20, 2022
Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volume. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a strategy associate and a senior strategy associate in Denmark.
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant educational background and experience from a similar position, it said in two separate job advertisements on its website this week. The roles could both be based either in Middelfart or Copenhagen.
The advertisement for the strategy associate role lists the following responsibilities:
- Different types of analysis, e.g., competitive, market or internal performance
- Presentations, e.g., strategic recommendations, action plans, status meetings
- Reporting, e.g., executive management report, KPI tracking
- Project management support, e.g., supporting work stream leads w. strategy implementation
- Corporate development, e.g., commercial due diligence or financial analysis of M&A targets
