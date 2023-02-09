Helgoland Authorities Plan Hydrogen Bunkering Station in North Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Helgoland could soon be host to a hydrogen bunker supply operation. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities at the German island of Helgoland in the North Sea are considering setting up a hydrogen bunkering station.

The municipality has commissioned consultancy HPC to carry out a concept study for a hydrogen bunker station on the island, the company said in a statement on its website this week.

The island sees potential demand for the alternative fuel from crew transfer vessels, passenger and research ships and recreational craft visiting the area. Green hydrogen could be sourced from the nearby AquaPrimus project.

"The concept study carried out by HPC includes, on the one hand, evaluating the market potential of alternative fuels for island shipping with the aim of estimating the potential demand," HPC said in the statement.

"Taking the local framework conditions into consideration, various refuelling concepts for hydrogen are then examined.

"Another focus is to investigate the conditions and prerequisites for the possible location of a hydrogen bunkering station with reference to suitable plans to ensure the logistics of supplying the fuel.

"In addition to evaluating and recommending such plans, the study will include initial estimates of the necessary investments."