Termoil Hires Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Andrew Mandilaras joined the company's Greek office as a junior trader last month. Image Credit: Termoil

Marine fuel trading firm Termoil has hired a new junior bunker trader in Greece.

Andrew Mandilaras joined the company's Greek office as a junior trader last month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

"Andreas is a Business Management Graduate by education and has been employed in the Service Industry for the last 5 years," the company representative said in an emailed statement.

"We are very happy he has joined Termoil family and we are sure his friendly personality and enthusiasm to work hard will make him succeed."

Contact details for Mandilaras are as follows:

Direct (+30) 212-2222-327

Mobile (+ WhatsApp) (+30) 697-2506-572

E-Mail akm@termoil.com

Skype Andrew Mandilaras