Greek Eco-tanker Fleet Posts Reduced Fuel Use, Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ESG investment: paying off. File Image / Pixabay

A Greek shipping company has reported increased efficiency and lower fuel use in its latest environment, social and governance report.

The report, from Okeanis Eco Tankers, details fuel consumption of 171,723 metric tonnes in 2021 compared with 157,932 mt for 2022 which is the year covered by the ESG report.

Emissions (scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions) from the 14-strong tanker fleet also fell from 536,633 mt of carbon dioxide to 493,566 mt over the period.

The fall in fuel consumption and reduced emissions output is credited to the eco-design of the ships and the installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems, also known as scrubbers, according to the report.