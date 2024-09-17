New X-Press Feeders Ship Adds Klaipeda to Green Corridor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

X-Press Feeders's new ship the Eco Umande called at Klaipeda for the first time on September 16. Image Credit: Port of Klaipeda

The first call of a new methanol-fuelled X-Press Feeders boxship at Klaipeda has added the Baltic port to a green corridor in Northern Europe.

X-Press Feeders's new ship the Eco Umande called at Klaipeda for the first time on September 16, the Port of Klaipeda said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The 1,260 TEU ship will operate on a green corridor between Rotterdam, Antwerp, Klaipeda and Riga.

"One of our company's strategic directions is sustainability, which is why we are actively investing in various solutions that help reduce CO2 emissions," Vaidotas Sileika, CEO of Klaipeda Container Terminal, said in the statement.

"We are acquiring environmentally friendly equipment, optimizing cargo handling processes, and using energy-efficient solutions to minimize environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable and ecologically responsible port operation."