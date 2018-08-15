Bow Jubail Bunker Spill: Too Early to Comment on Specific Clean Up Cost Coverage, says Odfjell

Bow Jubail. Image Credit: Odfjell

Odfjell says it is too early to comment on the specific clean up costs for the Bow Jubail bunker spill as the matter is ongoing and no final total is know.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, the June 23 incident happened after the company's tanker made contact with the Botlek terminal jetty and ruptured its hull, resulting in a spill of 217 metric tonnes (mt) of HFO bunkers in Rotterdam waters.

Having pledged to "compensate for documented losses up to the maximum legal liability," Port of Rotterdam currently puts the clean-up figure at €80 million.

But local media have voiced concern not only that this number could grow, it could extend beyond the legal liability limits.

“ The coverage of claims following the incident will be in full accordance with Dutch law and regulation, and governed by the relevant international conventions Harald Fotland, Chief Operating Officer, Odfjell

"This is a complex and substantial legal matter with many stakeholders. Since the incident, Odfjell's insurance partner Gard has registered all incoming claims to secure correct handling for all claimants," Odfjell's Harald Fotland, Chief Operating Officer, told Ship & Bunker following a request for comment on the matter.

"The coverage of claims following the incident will be in full accordance with Dutch law and regulation, and governed by the relevant international conventions. To our knowledge, the total final costs are not known and therefore difficult to comment on."

Fotland adds that his company has actively worked to mitigate the consequences of the spill, and has "communicated closely with the authorities to clarify our responsibilities and actions needed along the way.

"We very sorry for this incident and the negative impact it has had on local industry and environment."

Port of Rotterdam has said it expects the clean-up operation will last until the middle of next year.