ECSA Opposes European Union Proposal to Tax Bunker Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ECSA statement welcomed new policy suggestions from the EU, but criticised some aspects of the document. File Image / Pixabay

Industry body the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) has opposed the European Commission's proposal to re-examine tax exemptions for bunker fuel.

In a statement in response to the Commission's new proposals for transport policy released on Wednesday, the ECSA said all forms of marine energy should remain free from taxation.

"ECSA suggests to exempt all sources of energy delivered to ships from taxation, to create a level playing field between the current fuels used and the new alternative fuels and other sources of energy like electricity," the organisation said in the statement.

The ECSA also reiterated its opposition to EU proposals to include European shipping within its emissions trading system.

"The industry firmly believes that a global approach is preferable to regional measures," the organisation said.