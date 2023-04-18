Norden to Tokenise Carbon Output Savings for Customers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: out of the way trading routes. File Image / Pixabay.



Shipping firm Norden is pass on some of its emission reductions to customers who want to decarbonise but can't.

It will do this by turning carbon dioxide reduction from its biofuel voyages into tokens -- called insetting -- that can then be allocated to those clients wishing to reduce their maritime Scope 3 emissions, according to the company.

Norden has partnered with Dutch company 123Carbon which operates an insetting platform.

"We believe that carbon insetting will play a major role in accelerating the uptake of low-carbon fuels by connecting the demand for green freight with the supply, while bridging availability constraints," Norden's head of logistics and climate solutions, Adam Nielsen, said.

According to Norden, low-carbon fuel supply is constrained in terms of production and geographic availability. However, the platform will allow it to pass on emission reductions to customers that, due to trading routes or other constraints, are not able to bunker low-carbon fuels.

Last month, Norden made its first biofuel bunkering for a chartered vessel.