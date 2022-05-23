Firms Link up on Collecting Data on Maritime Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Emissions data collection: looking for collaborators. File Image / Pixabay.

Maritime data and consultancy firm Rightship has linked up the port data-sharing platform NxtPort International.

The agreement puts Rightship's maritime emissions assessment portal in front of NxtPort clients.

"By highlighting this product to their customers, we're confident that we'll support many new customers to embark on a journey to zero harm in the maritime industry," said Rightship's chief operating officer, Gurpreet Singh.

NxtPort's coo, Alexander Dorhout Mees, said that in addition to expanding their own businesses, he was hopeful that other collaborators might be tempted to get involved.

"We want software vendors offering advanced digital solutions to see the product and get involved," he said.