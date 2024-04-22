Dan-Bunkering Hires Global Key Account Manager in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously a senior bunker trader at Malik Supply from June 2019 to March 2023. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a global key account manager in Middelfart.

Thomas Holm Olesen joined the company as global key account manager in Middelfart as of last month, Dan-Bunkering said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Olesen was previously a senior bunker trader at Malik Supply from June 2019 to March 2023, taking a period of garden leave since then.

He had earlier worked for Unifeeder from 2014 to 2018 and for OW Bunker from 2003 to 2014.

"At Dan-Bunkering, we view our clients not merely as customers, but as strategic partners integral to our shared journey of growth and innovation," Morten Eggert Troen, COO of Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.

"Our Global Key Account Management program embodies our dedication to nurturing these partnerships, ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of attention, support, and strategic guidance."