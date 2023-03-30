Titan Takes Delivery of Two Carriers to Retrofit into LNG Bunker Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan Unikum. Image Credit: Titan

Alternative marine fuel supplier Titan has taken delivery of two small LNG carriers it will retrofit for use as LNG bunker delivery vessels in Europe.

Titan Unikum was delivered on March 24, 2023 in Gibraltar, where the 12,000 m3 vessel promptly sailed to Vigo, Spain to commence conversion into an LNG Bunker vessel at Metalships & Docks S.A.U. shipyard.

Sister ship Titan Vision is expected to also join Titan's fleet in April this year.

"We are very happy to have accomplished this important milestone that allows us to expand our distribution targets and serve our customer's long-term demand," Titan commented in a post on social media.

As previously reported, retrofitting the vessels will allow them to trade and bunker LNG, LBM (liquefied biomethane), and in the longer-term hydrogen derived e-methane.