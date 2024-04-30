Container Ship in Indian Ocean Attacked by Drone: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Indian Ocean: drone attack. File Image / Pixabay.

The Yeman-based Houthi military group has mounted a drone attack against a container ship in the Indian Ocean as part of their ongoing campaign against international shipping, the group has said.

The Portugal-flagged MSC Orion was sailing between the ports in Sines, Portugal and Salalah, Oman and its registered owner, Zodiac Maritime, is linked to Israeli shipping interests, according to a Reuters report citing LSEG data.

Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November.

In March, the group's leader said the group was expanding its attack area to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean toward the Cape of Good Hope.

The group also targeted the Cyclades commercial vessel as well as two US destroyers in the Red Sea, its spokesman said in a televised address early on Tuesday, according to the report.