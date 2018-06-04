Gothenburg Confident of Growth in LNG Bunkering

Berth 519 (where red ship is), LNG bunkering will be possible via pipeline directly to ships (Image credit/Gothenburg Port Authority)

The Swedish port of Gothenburg expects liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering in the port to increase as the range of related services available to ship operators widens.

With Swedegas and Barents NaturGass joining LNG supplier Skangas in the port, the range of options for shipping companies purchasing LNG at Gothenburg "will be even greater", it said.

"With the Swedegas facility, the port will have more LNG choices than previously on a competitive market with several gas suppliers, while at the same time there will be a larger range of bunkering methods," said Jill Söderwall, head of commercial operations at the port.

"This will offer greater flexibility, more stable access, and better service for LNG purchasers," Söderwall added.

The Swedegas facility will open in August. Ship wanting to stem LNG will have three bunkering options: ship-to-ship, directly from a road truck, and pipe-to-jetty. All three methods can be used while working cargo.

The port authority said there were 44 gas bunkering operations in the first four months of this year.