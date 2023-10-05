Amogy, Green Ships, Bourbon Horizon Sign MOU for Ammonia-fuelled PSV

Three firms have signed a memorandum of understanding to build two platform supply vessels (PSV) that will run on ammonia.

Ammonia fuel technologist Amogy, consultants Green Ships and Bourbon Horizon have made the two-ship deal with an option on a third vessel, according to a statement on Amogy's website.

"For smaller ships, such as a typical PSV size, liquid ammonia is mainly considered in combination with fuel cells and large-size batteries," said Amogy Norway managing director Christian Berg.

"Amogy offers the first available powerpack that includes a cracking technology converting liquid ammonia to hydrogen gas for direct integration into the fuel cells," Berg added.

While making inroads into the marine technology field, there has yet to be a firm order for an ammonia-fuelled ocean-going vessel.

Class society DNV tracks ship orders for ships using alternative fuels including ammonia. Principal consultant Martin Wold told Ship & Bunker that only firm orders are counted not MoUs, LOIs or options. However, in his latest order update, Wold noted that interest in ammonia is growing and it is only a matter of time before that first order is made.