EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Risk Management Analyst in London
Wednesday November 17, 2021
The successful candidate will join Peninsula's office in London. Image Credit: Peninsula
Marine fuel supplier Peninsula is seeking to hire a risk management analyst for its London office.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in a middle-office role, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Calculate and help control the company's exposure to price risk
- Help in controlling Intraday and Overnight Exposures
- Assist in controlling the open FFPs
- Develop internal processes and procedure while improving current ones
- Keep the team up to date with the latest relevant news affecting the markets
- Write oil reports to be distributed internally and externally
- Calculate a daily VAR/Stress test of the company's position
- Assist in the counterparty derivatives onboarding process
- Market Analysis
- Special projects and other duties as assigned
