BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Risk Management Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Peninsula's office in London. Image Credit: Peninsula

Marine fuel supplier Peninsula is seeking to hire a risk management analyst for its London office.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in a middle-office role, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Calculate and help control the company's exposure to price risk

Help in controlling Intraday and Overnight Exposures

Assist in controlling the open FFPs

Develop internal processes and procedure while improving current ones

Keep the team up to date with the latest relevant news affecting the markets

Write oil reports to be distributed internally and externally

Calculate a daily VAR/Stress test of the company's position

Assist in the counterparty derivatives onboarding process

Market Analysis

Special projects and other duties as assigned

For more information, click here.