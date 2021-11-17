BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Risk Management Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday November 17, 2021

Marine fuel supplier Peninsula is seeking to hire a risk management analyst for its London office.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in a middle-office role, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Calculate and help control the company's exposure to price risk
  • Help in controlling Intraday and Overnight Exposures
  • Assist in controlling the open FFPs
  • Develop internal processes and procedure while improving current ones
  • Keep the team up to date with the latest relevant news affecting the markets
  • Write oil reports to be distributed internally and externally
  • Calculate a daily VAR/Stress test of the company's position
  • Assist in the counterparty derivatives onboarding process
  • Market Analysis
  • Special projects and other duties as assigned

