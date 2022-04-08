BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Bunkering Seeks Traders in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minerva is expanding its staff in Greece. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader and a physical trader for its office in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in the industry for both roles, it said in job advertisements on LinkedIn this week.

The bunker trader advertisement lists the following priorities for the role:

Implementing and executing an effective sales strategy that achieves KPI targets

Trading of bunkers on a physical as well as back-to-back basis

Proactive selling and inquiry follow-up

Developing and maintaining a portfolio of marine fuel clients within the shipping industry

Identify opportunities for new businesses growth

Developing good relations with suppliers, clients and other stakeholders

Price quoting, fixing, and post-delivery service

Preparing internal reports to track and analyse market activity, performance and trends

Providing bunker market expertise and analysis including pricing, supply/demand balances and competitive intelligence

For more information, click here.