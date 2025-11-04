Ferry Firm Stena Line to Take Over Wasaline

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wasaline recently switched its ferry to run on bio-LNG supplied from Gasum on the Baltic route. Image Credit: Stena Line

European ferry operator Stena Line is set to acquire shipping firm Wasaline and its Finland-Sweden ferry service between Vaasa and Umea.

Wasaline is currently run by NLC Ferry, which is owned by the cities of Vaasa and Umea through their joint venture, Kvarken Link, Stena Line said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Under the new agreement, Stena Line will buy NLC Ferry and take over operation of the service.

The LNG-fuelled vessel Aurora Botnia will remain owned by Kvarken Link, while Stena Line will handle daily operations of the route.

Earlier this year, Wasaline signed a bio-LNG supply deal with Gasum and entered a FuelEU Maritime pooling arrangement with Stena Line.

“It is strategically important to ensure that the service between Vaasa and Umeå continues and has the possibility to grow in the future,” Peter Ståhlberg, CEO of Wasaline, said.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the municipal councils of Umea and Vaasa and other regulatory clearances.

Completion is expected in early 2026.